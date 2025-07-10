Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,668.04 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,425.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,990.14.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,415.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

