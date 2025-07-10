Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $334.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

