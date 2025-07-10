Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

BEPC stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

