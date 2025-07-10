Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:LHX opened at $259.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

