Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 645 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 698,400 shares of company stock worth $161,083,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

Shares of TMUS opened at $232.31 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $263.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.24 and a 200-day moving average of $243.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

