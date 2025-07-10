Allworth Financial LP Sells 37,270 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $61,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.