Allworth Financial LP Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
