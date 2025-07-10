Allworth Financial LP Has $138.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,557 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.78% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $138,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

