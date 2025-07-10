Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.6%

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.