Allworth Financial LP Buys 5,617 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,894,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 152,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,572.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 197,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.