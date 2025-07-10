Allworth Financial LP Buys 39,555 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

