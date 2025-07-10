Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of ACI opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,708,000 after purchasing an additional 167,566 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

