Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 7th

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, United Airlines, and RTX are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their prices tend to fluctuate with factors such as fuel costs, route networks, passenger demand and broader economic conditions. Investors often evaluate metrics like load factor, yield per available seat mile and capacity growth when assessing these securities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,254,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,139,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.93. 4,773,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,789,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.83. The stock had a trading volume of 618,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,531. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $317.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,212.87 and a beta of 1.11.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 988,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,981. RTX has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

