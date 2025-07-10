Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $480.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $373.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.94. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.