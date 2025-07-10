Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VO stock opened at $283.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

