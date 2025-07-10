AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.78.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

