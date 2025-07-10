8,034 Shares in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $392.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.