69,738 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.