5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 50138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

5N Plus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $639.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.54.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $88.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.56 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

