3,619 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,809 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,586,000 after acquiring an additional 689,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,076,000 after acquiring an additional 421,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SPLG stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.