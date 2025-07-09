Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 2,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $176,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,839.55. This trade represents a 41.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $199,960.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $144,480.00.

Rubrik stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 5,356.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 15.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,035,000 after buying an additional 293,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 204.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 4,007.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 310,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 715,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

