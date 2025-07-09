WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 444.20 ($6.04). Approximately 120,823,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average daily volume of 9,395,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.17).

WPP Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 563.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 639.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

