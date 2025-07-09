WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 444.20 ($6.04). Approximately 120,823,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average daily volume of 9,395,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.17).
WPP Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 563.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 639.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
WPP Company Profile
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
