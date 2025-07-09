Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,407,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,986,000 after acquiring an additional 677,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HON stock opened at $239.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.