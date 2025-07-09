Wells Fargo & Company Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $209.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

AutoNation stock opened at $211.06 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $213.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 30.08%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in AutoNation by 558.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

