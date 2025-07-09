Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $22.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.
CAG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
