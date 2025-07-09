Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 10,073 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of BALT stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

