Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of VST opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86.
Vistra Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VST
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
