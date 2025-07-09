Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 667.62 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.79). 827,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 420,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.69).

Victrex Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of £639.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 800.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 894.36.

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Victrex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victrex plc will post 73.1078905 EPS for the current year.

In other Victrex news, insider David Thomas acquired 1,158 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 846 ($11.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,796.68 ($13,317.94). Also, insider Dame Vivienne Cox purchased 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 721 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,805.87 ($26,924.78). 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

