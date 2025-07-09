Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,510 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 1.0% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $62,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,379,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $391,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vertiv by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.7%

VRT stock opened at $126.81 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

