Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

