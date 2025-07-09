VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Lowered by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 11.0% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

MOAT stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

