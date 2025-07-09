Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IXC stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

