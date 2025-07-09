Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $835,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

