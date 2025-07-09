Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $249.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.95.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

