Trek Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

