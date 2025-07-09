Topsail Wealth Management LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $303.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.62. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

