Topsail Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,189 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 269,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 153,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.