Topsail Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,303,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,261,000 after buying an additional 588,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,723,000 after buying an additional 324,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $912,375,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,447,000 after buying an additional 993,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

