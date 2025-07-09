Topsail Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

