Topsail Wealth Management LLC Acquires 563 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

MDYV stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

