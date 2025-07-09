Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – July 8th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the research, development or commercial application of materials and devices at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter). Investing in these stocks gives exposure to firms working on next-generation electronics, advanced materials, drug delivery systems and other technologies that leverage nanoscale properties for improved performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

NYSE ONTO traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. 486,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,003. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.82. 87,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,256. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $241.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. 75,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,762. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.15. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98.

