Top Ecommerce Stocks To Research – July 8th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate most of their revenue through online sales channels, including pure-play internet retailers, digital marketplaces and related services like payment processing and logistics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the ongoing shift from brick-and-mortar to digital retail, often evaluating performance using metrics such as gross merchandise value, active user counts and customer acquisition costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,018,294. The company has a market capitalization of $779.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,129. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,039.08. The stock had a trading volume of 156,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,364. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,038.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $888.75 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

