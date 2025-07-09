Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,297,426,000 after purchasing an additional 196,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,540,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $426.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.05.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

