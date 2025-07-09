Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $144.38 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jones Trading lowered Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theratechnologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 1,416.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

