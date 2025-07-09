The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.8%

PGR opened at $251.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.61. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

