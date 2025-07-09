Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.91.

Shares of TXN opened at $216.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

