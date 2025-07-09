Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.07 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.36). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.39), with a volume of 699,971 shares trading hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.48. The firm has a market cap of £625.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

