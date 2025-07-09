Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

