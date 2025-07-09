Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $507.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of -735.81 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.