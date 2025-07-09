SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

